Bobbi Kristina Tried To Stab Whitney Houston, Insider Claims

Bobbi Kristina Brown and Whitney Houston’s deep relationship broke into “violence” at least “a couple of times,” according to a bombshell new TV series. And once, an expert claims, Houston’s troubled daughter even tried to stab her!

Celebrity expert Ian Halperin makes the shocking claim in “Autopsy: The Last Hours of Bobbi Kristina Brown,” airing Saturday, Feb. 11 at 8pm ET/ PT on Reelz.

As The National ENQUIRER reported, Bobbi Kristina was found unresponsive in a bathtub in her home in January 2015. She died under hospice care six months later.

It was all eerily similar to the death of her mother, just three years earlier. Bobbi was known as someone who loved her mother unconditionally. But Halperin, author of “Whitney and Bobbi Kristina: The Deadly Price of Fame” told Reelz that love was dangerous.

“She knew her mother was a ticking time bomb because of all the drugs, all of the emotional fragility,” he said on the special. “She would try not to go against her, although there were a couple of times when violence broke out. She once tried to stab her mother!”

In fact, forensic pathologist who reviewed Bobbi Kristina’s autopsy report say there is evidence she tried to hurt herself as well, and may have even tried to commit suicide.

“The constant exposure to drugs, to chaos, to mayhem…It’s a problem the kid had to live with all her life,” said David Roberts, former personal protection officer for Whitney Houston.

For his part, dad Bobby never stopped blaming boyfriend-at-the-time Nick Gordon for giving his daughter a “toxic” combination of drugs and alcohol before she slipped into a coma in the tub.

The ENQUIRER later reported on how Gordon was found legally liable for Bobbi Kristina’s death last fall, though Bobby has not given up hope on filing criminal charges against him as well.

Autopsy: The Last Hours of Bobbi Kristina Brown premieres Saturday, Feb. 11 at 8pm ET/ PT on Reelz. Check out a sneak peek above!