WATCH: Babysitters Laugh As They Put Child In Fridge

This is the horrific video that had a mother in shock — as two laughing teenage girls put her baby inside a refrigerator!

The latest social-media atrocity was shared by two juveniles later arrested in the suburb of Danvers, Mass., with this sickening footage leading to charges of assault and child endangerment.

The child is heard screaming as one of the girls laughs “Bye” before closing the door on the infant — with moments passing before the child is retrieved.

“I was horrified,” said the mother, who claims the video was filmed while she was still inside the house and showering.

“I’m traumatized from that. I don’t want anyone near my child anymore!”

The woman says that she was unaware of the video until she was approached by police after the sick scene had been brought to her attention.

In a tragic twist, the woman also confirmed that one of the two girls in the video was her own niece — while still defending the babysitters.

“I feel like they learned from this lesson and they won’t do it again,” the mother insisted, but added: “Be careful who you leave your children with. You can’t trust anyone, not even your own family!”