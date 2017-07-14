Inside Amy Winehouse’s Downward Spiral: ‘That Kind Of Magic Is Short-Lived’

Reelz’s latest Amy Winehouse & Lauryn Hill episode, Under The Influence, recounts shocking details of the late singer’s life, and contains touching interviews with sources close to the iconic star, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Music icon Amy Winehouse hit her career peak in her early twenties. The London native was a star from the very beginning, yet the lifestyle she led pushed her into her early grave.

“Amy was a powerful singer, she checked out Nina Simone, she checked out Ella Fitzgerald, she checked out all the greats” says the late star’s producer Troy Miller, in the heartwarming clip.

But as journalist Kathy Iandoli says in the video, thanks to Winehouse’s “pop appeal” she was able to go mainstream”

Winehouse’s popular album “Back to Black” won the singer 5 Grammy awards, making her the first British woman to win so many in one night.

Frequently lined next to music’s greatest voices, Winehouse lived fast and hard – which is what ultimately led to her early demise.

“To pour into that mixture her emotions and her feelings, that’s a difficult thing to do,” says Lesley-Ann Jones, “and a remarkable thing to do at such a young age.”

When comparing her to musical greats such as Janice Joplin, Kurt Cobain, Jimi Hendrix and Jim Morrison, Iandoli says in the clip, “That kind of magic is so powerful but it’s so short-lived.”

Amy Winehouse died a legend at age 27, joining the tragic “27 Club” where too many of music’s greatest stars remain.

The chilling episode will air two days before the anniversary of Winehouse’s death. It will also feature segments on the volatile career of hip hop legend, Lauryn Hill.

Amy Winehouse & Lauryn Hill: Under the Influence, airs Friday, July 21 at 9 ET/PT.

