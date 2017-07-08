Viagra Link To Skin Cancer — Research Results

Good news for guys who want a boost in the bedroom!

Last year, the FDA put several erectile dysfunction drugs on its watch list after a report in the publication, “JAMA Internal Medicine” linked Viagra to a greater risk of deadly skin cancer.

But a study analyzing data from more than 866,000 ED medication users found no evidence the drugs cause melanoma.

But the results may be skewed because men who take such drugs are more health-conscious and more likely to see a doctor and have their melanomas diagnosed.

“In general, men should continue to be careful about the risk of any kind of skin cancer,” advised urologist and study leader Stacy Loeb of NYU Langone Medical Center.