Viagra’s Secret Benefit Beats Blood Clots

Viagra may be the key to preventing dangerous blood clots after arterial stent surgery!

Researchers in South Korea have discovered coating the devices with the erectile dysfunction drug — also known as “sildenafil” — slashed the risk of deadly blockages by a shocking 30 percent!

Blood clots are a frequent — and potentially deadly — side effect of stent surgery, which places tiny metal mesh tubes inside plaque-clogged arteries to ward off heart attacks and strokes.