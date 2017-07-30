Shave Smarter To Feel Smoother

Avoid painful “razor burn” — those irritating, unsightly bumps from ingrown hair — with these tips:

• Shave after or at the end of your shower, when skin is soft and pores are open.

• Use lubricants like gels or creams, liberally applied with a brush.

• Shave in the direction hair grows, using short strokes with light pressure.

• Rinse the blade thoroughly with warm water after each stroke.

• Avoid dull blades. If razor burn strikes, daub with a natural astringent, like apple cider vinegar, witch hazel extract or tea tree oil (a few drops added to water).

Hydrating products containing aloe vera and/or olive, coconut or avocado oils can ease irritation.

If you’re suffering badly inflamed skin, don’t shave or touch the area — or use products containing alcohol or fragrance — until the razor burn heals.