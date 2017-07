Olive oil is not only great for cooking, it can help prevent Alzheimer’s disease!

The vital ingredient in the Mediterranean diet also guards memory and learning ability, according to researchers at Temple University.

Tests showed the common salad dressing helps break down and clear away debris and toxins, including the culprits behind Alzheimer’s.

Further tests showed mice fed extra-virgin olive oil outperformed other mice in tests of working memory, spatial memory and learning ability.