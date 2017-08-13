Make Shorter Workouts Work For You

High-intensity workouts in a short amount of time can bring major health gains for people at any age!

According to experts, strenuous exercise of no more than 15 minutes can provide health and fitness benefits equal to an hour or more of moderate exercise.

A Japanese study showed that participants who alternated fast walking with slow walking improved their blood pressure and endurance more than a group that did only moderately paced walking.

Doctors caution that anyone planning high-intensity exercise should check with a physician first, and take part in a supervised program.