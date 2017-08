According to a report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, nearly one-third of America has diabetes or pre-diabetes!

Seniors were found to be most at risk — with 25 percent of people age 65 or older diagnosed with the killer condition that leaves victims with dangerously high blood-sugar levels.

The report says 30 million Americans have the disease, while 84 million have an elevated risk of developing the condition within five years.