Exercise Your Brain & Body To Fight Alzheimer’s

Train your brain and your body to beat Alzheimer’s disease!

A National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine committee recently revealed that while drugs like Namenda and Aricept may ease symptoms, they cannot halt progress of the disease. However, a three-pronged attack of memory retention, physical activity and blood pressure control may slow Alzheimer’s.

“The strongest evidence was in the area of cognitive training,” said the Mayo Clinic’s Dr. Ronald Petersen.

Making mental lists, doing calculations in your head and eschewing the speed dial for phone numbers can flex your brain.

Be sure to add 150 minutes a week of moderate aerobic exercise, such as walking, to help stay sharp.