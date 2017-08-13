Uber Driver Kills Passenger With Punch

A Florida man died after getting punched out by his Uber driver!
Terry Lynn Kimball was hospitalized with serious brain trauma after riding with 38-year-old Kabir Diaz.
According to St. Petersburg police, the 56-year-old Kimball and Diaz had a argument over the route the driver was taking, so Diaz pulled off the road in front of a convenience store.
From there, the argument turned physical, with witnesses telling authorities Kimball threw the first punch.
Diaz retaliated by striking Kimball, who lost consciousness.
He was transported to a nearby hospital and died two days later!
Detectives are still investigating the incident and no formal charges have been filed against Diaz.