Three 12-year-old Girls Dead In Suspected Suicide Pact

A total of three twelve-year-old girls have died this year in a northern Canadian town as part of a suspected mysterious suicide pact!

Jenera Roundsky was pronounced dead after another child found her at a hockey rink in Wapekeka First Nation — a remote Ontario town.

Back in January, two other girls — Jolynn Winter and Chantel Fox — were also found dead of apparent suicides.

One of the girls had apparently received messages on her Facebook page telling her she should kill herself because she was “worthless.”

Roundsky had been in treatment at a mental health facility as she was considered high-risk for suicide herself following the deaths of her two friends.

She was released two weeks before her death against the advice of her personal psychiatrist.

The exact cause of death is not yet known, but reports indicate that she had appeared to have suffered “serious trauma.”

The death of Roundsky’s father, who also committed suicide in 2011, may have had a profound affect on her mental instability throughout her young life.

The area has declared a “state of emergency”— with an estimated 35 children or teens reportedly in a mental health crisis and community leaders have made a request to a Canadian healthcare funding program for resources to help manage and prevent future incidents.