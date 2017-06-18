Man Charged With Burying Teen Hooker In Backyard

A man is facing murder charges for killing a teenage girl he solicited online for sex — then buried her body in a backyard!

Tyquan Pearson was taken into custody in Virginia to face a first-degree murder charge, after police say he murdered 19-year-old Brittney Taylor.

Taylor was last seen when she was given a ride to a Comfort Suites hotel in Florida and was captured on surveillance video entering her room.

According to Broward County Sheriff’s Office officials, Pearson was seen leaving the same room four hours later — pushing a stroller containing a large blue storage container — that detectives believed held Taylor’s body inside.

Pearson said she arrived at the hotel after he told her he needed to drop off some items at a local storage unit, and told authorities the container was filled with items he was seeking to give away, such as clothing.

He also said he had solicited her services that afternoon, but when his girlfriend called to say she was on her way back to the hotel, he said he told Taylor to wait until he was gone to let herself out.

Taylor’s brother later reported her as a missing person.

Detectives responded to a home in Fort Lauderdale after learning that Pearson could try to hide evidence there — when they noticed a piece of blue plastic coming up from the ground in the backyard that turned out to be part of the blue container.

When authorities had the container unearthed, they found Taylor’s body inside!

Pearson was arrested by Norfolk police and will be transferred back to Broward County to face the murder charge, while the motive for the murder remains a mystery.