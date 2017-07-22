Teen Cheerleader Charged With Killing Newborn Baby

An 18-year-old Ohio cheerleader was arrested after her child’s remains were found buried in her backyard!

Brooke Skylar Richardson was charged with “reckless homicide” after evidence revealed the child was alive at birth and not a “stillborn” baby.

The official complaint reads that Richardson, “did recklessly cause the death of another or the unlawful termination of a pregnancy.”

She was booked into the Warren County Jail and was released on $15,000 bond.

According to the Warren County Sheriff’s Office, authorities received a tip about the child’s remains from a local Doctor’s Office and determined the infant had died over two months ago.

Richardson’s attorney, Charles Rittgers had already entered a not guilty plea on her behalf before her scheduled court appearance and praised her for recently graduating high school — with plans to attend the University of Cincinnati.

“She didn’t drink. She wasn’t a partier or a smoker,” claimed Rittgers. “By all measures a very good girl who helped children… She’s by all means a very good person.”

Investigators recently revisited Richardson’s home where the baby’s remains were found to retrieve soil samples and additional evidence.

Officials are still waiting for the final report from the coroner regarding the baby’s death.

If convicted, Richardson faces one to five years behind bars.