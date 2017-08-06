Grinning Meth Maniac Hid Drugs In Her Crack

An accused meth user tried just about everything to hide her drugs!

Police have charged Summer Adamson of Bonita Springs, Fla., with drug possession and smuggling of contraband into a detention facility.

Adamson was arrested following a complaint about a broken car window. Police reportedly found her in her car with a syringe and a bag of heroin alongside her.

First, she stuffed the packet between her buttocks, then she tried to eat it during the strip search!

As she was being searched after booking in Naples, the 30-year-old Adamson allegedly grabbed the bag of meth from her rear end, placed it in her mouth and started munching!

Deputies say they were able to pull it out, and add tests show it contained the illegal drug. Adamson is also charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and alleged evidence tampering.

She is being held at the Collier County Jail on $22,000 bond and had encounters with the police before.

In 2011, she pleaded guilty to petty theft and was fined $1,000 and put on probation. Then, in 2013, she reportedly was arrested for grand theft and served less than a year in jail, and was charged again in 2014 with petty theft and served another year in jail.

Ironically, after finishing a court-ordered drug treatment program in 2016, she posted online the notice she got for completing it and wrote, “Ready for the next chapter,” along with “feeling proud.”