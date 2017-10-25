Las Vegas Shooter’s Brother Busted For Child Porn

Bruce Douglas Paddock was arrested in Los Angeles on 20 charges of child pornography — just days after The National ENQUIRER revealed the pedophile fantasies of his deranged brother Stephen Paddock!

A spokesman for the North Hollywood Police Department confirmed that Bruce Paddock was arrested on at least 20 potential kiddie porn charges, telling Radar Online: “They did a search warrant over at his property and there were several different entities involved in this arrest, including LAPD, FBI, Homeland Security and several others.”

The bombshell arrest comes just after Stephen Paddock’s favorite hooker, identifying herself as “Mikaela,” revealed to The ENQUIRER that the Las Vegas shooter had pedophile fantasies that included dressing her like a schoolgirl!

“I want you dressed in something innocent,” Stephen leered in one text message shared by Mikaela. “Something innocent that a schoolgirl would wear.”

Paddock’s older brother was arrested at a nursing facility, with cops looking for him after allegedly finding evidence of child porn at another location where the homeless man had been staying.”

Authorities insisted that “there’s no connection” between the new arrest and any investigation into Stephen Paddock’s homicidal rampage in Las Vegas.

As earlier reported by The ENQURIER, the Paddocks’ father was a criminal once described by the FBI as “a psychopath with suicidal tendencies.”

Stephen’s other brother, Eric, remains best known as a representative of the shocked family — having given several interviews since the most deadly mass shooting in American history.