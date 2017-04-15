Roman Polanski: Pedophile Director’s Victim Speaks Out

Samantha Geimer, the woman who was sexually assaulted by Director Roman Polanski 40 years ago, has resurfaced online — and is coming to his defense!

She now believes the “Chinatown” Director was a product of a corrupt court system and Hollywood environment, according to recent posts she has made on the popular message board ‘Reddit’.

When asked if she felt what she experienced as a teenager was ‘common’ in Hollywood, she replied, “yes, because it’s true and we all know it is.”

“I just didn’t have the skills to stop him … he wasn’t mean to me,” wrote Geimer. “My sister overheard me tell a friend, then all hell broke loose. Our life was never the same.”

Polanski was arrested for sexually assaulting a then-13-year-old Geimer, formerly Gainey, who was modeling for him for a poolside Vogue magazine photo shoot.

“100% sure he is sorry, would not do it again and looking back feels guilt for what my family went through,” posted Geimer. “The behavior is never excused, just more excepted back then.”

The Paris-born polish Director was eventually indicted on six counts of criminal behavior, including rape, pleading not guilty to all charges. He accepted a plea bargain allowing the dismissal of five of the six charges and fled the United States.

“This is a case of the LA Court System being corrupt and celebrity obsessed, using a rape victim to further their ambitions and careers,” wrote Geimer. “They have covered up the misconduct in this case for 40 years and show no signs of allowing the ugly truth about it to see the light of day. Justice was served, Roman did his time.”

Roman Polanski — Hollywood’s Favorite Child Molester

In 2013, Geimer released a book entitled, “The Girl: A Life in the Shadow of Roman Polanski,” where she tells of meeting Polanski for the first time and the awkward test and photo shoot she experienced while alone with him.

“I forgave him long ago, neither of us wanted what we went through. In 1977 my mother and I were the villains, now it’s him, I just have empathy for being mistreated,” said Geimer.

Polanski continues to direct films and since 1989 has been married to Emmanuelle Seigner — a french actress 33 years his junior. The couple have two children.

“I think people should be more worried about a broken and corrupt justice system that goes to such lengths to hide its misdeeds, than an 83 year old man who had sex with a teenager 40 years ago,” posted Geimer. “It’s a disgrace and not one person has had the integrity to investigate abhorrent behavior of the DAs office and the officials of the court.”