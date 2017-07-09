Psycho Boasts About Chain Saw Massacre

A smirking scumbag who shot and dismembered an innocent mother of three shocked a full courthouse by declaring the murder “felt great!”

Murderer Brenton Lee Walker, of Presque Isle County in Michigan, freely — and gleefully — admits to his horrific crimes.

“I am by no means sorry about what I did,” the psycho boldly proclaimed.

Upon arrest, the 55-year-old Walker told cops he and Heather Young met at a bar last July and went back to his place.

It didn’t take long for the unhinged hothead to lose his cool. The sicko says he got upset when Heather began talking about her boyfriend — so he shot her in the leg with a .22 rifle.

Walker claimed he helped her bandage her wound, but when she blasted him with pepper spray and tried to escape, he shot her again.

Then the psycho killer dismembered her corpse with a chain saw, burning the bloody hunks of flesh and scattering the charred chunks in the woods!

“When I was given the opportunity to follow through with something that I’ve known for a long time that I’m capable of doing, it felt great,” Walker revealed during sentencing. “I feel vindicated because of it. I’ve never felt better in my life.”

His twisted rant grew even more revolting as he “explained” why he chose to end her life:

“She reminded me a lot of my ex-wife and other women I’ve been with — a liar, a dope fiend and a whore.”

Heather’s distraught family let loose on the vile butcher.

“I hope you live in misery and pain for the rest of your life and you will be every prisoner’s ‘little Suzie,’ ” blasted Gail Walker, Heather’s mother.

Walker just laughed, and David Bentler, Heather’s father, noticed, and said, “He stands there with a smirk on his face. That is not right, and they need to get ready to bring the death penalty back into Michigan.”

Walker struck a deal with prosecutors, pleading guilty to second-degree murder and felony firearm possession. The sadistic psycho was sentenced to 45 to 70 years in prison.

“I would be happy to take him out, if you would let me,” confessed Jeffery Cunningham, Heather’s ex-husband. “I hope wherever he goes, you know, they might do that for me.”