Killer Convicts Caught After Murdering Two Guards

The two escaped inmates from Georgia who murdered two prison guards were finally caught — by a man who’s car they were trying to steal!

Donnie Rowe and Ricky Dubose were on the run from the law through the woods near the rural community of Christiana, Tennessee.

When they came upon a home and tried to steal the vehicle parked outside it, the homeowner sprung into action!

The man emerged from his residence with a firearm — holding the two crafty convicts at gunpoint until officers from the local Sheriff’s Department in Rutherford County arrived to arrest them.

Manhunt For Killer Prison Escapees

A $130,000 reward was offered by authorities for any information leading to their arrests after Rowe and Dubose killed Sgt. Christopher Monica and Sgt. Curtis Billue as they were being transferred between prisons southeast of Atlanta.

The manhunt stretched throughout Georgia and involved the FBI, the U.S. Marshals Service, and the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

“Rest assured, justice will be served. My sincere thanks to our local, state and federal law enforcement officers who assisted in the manhunt,” said Georgia Gov. Nathan Deal in a statement. “Because of their tireless efforts, the public is safe.”