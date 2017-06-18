Pervert Pastor Found Burned To Death In Oklahoma Church

The body of a pastor who had been convicted of child sex crimes was found fatally burned outside of his Oklahoma church!

Michael Dean Walworth was discovered by police on the side of First Missionary Baptist Church in the town of Chickasha, a suburb of Oklahoma City.

The 55-year-old pastor was previously arrested in Texas for “aggravated sexual assault indecency with a child” in 1997 and plead guilty to the charge.

Walworth was sentenced to 10 years probation and was discharged in 2008.

Police are still investigating the cause of the fire and the circumstances surrounding Walworth’s death.