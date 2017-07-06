Mississippi Man Had Head Cut Off While Still Alive

In one of the most savage crimes of the year, a Mississippi man was decapitated while still alive — and authorities say the bloodthirsty MS-13 gang may be behind the inhuman act!

An autopsy performed on the burned body of Jeremy Jerome Jackson (inset) revealed the 30-year- old suffered a nonfatal gunshot wound to his leg — before his head was lopped off, and placed on the porch of a nearby home in Jackson, Miss.

Police Chief Lee Vance calls the crime “truly unique” and The National ENQUIRER has learned that due to the extreme nature of the case, the local force has called in the FBI.

MS-13, the vicious gang founded in L.A. by Central American immigrants, has expanded through the U.S. to become an international syndicate, law enforcement experts say. The hoodlums are known for decapitating and burning victims.

“It was a message sent from somebody or to the city, because you just don’t kill somebody in the bushes then take their head and put it on display,” says the victim’s tearful brother, Johnny Jackson.

“They displayed him and you could ride down the street and see it on the step.”