Monster Mom Brought Decomposing Child To Hospital

The body of a 6-month-old Michigan boy had already started to decompose by the time his mother brought him to the hospital!

Noah Johnson had been left strapped in a car seat while his mother, Lovily Johnson, smoked marijuana and visited friends.

The child weighed 12 pounds and had severe diaper rash when he was pronounced dead.

The temperature in 22-year-old Johnson’s apartment was about 90 degrees Fahrenheit the evening of his death.

Johnson was charged with “first-degree murder” and “child abuse” and is in custody while awaiting a probable cause hearing.