Michelle Carter Being Sued By Conrad Roy’s Mother

Michelle Carter will be back in a courtroom someday, but not just for a parole hearing!

Lynn Roy, the mother of Conrad Roy, has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against her for $4.2 million.

18-year-old Conrad committed suicide in 2014 after being encouraged to do so by 17-year-old Carter, his then girlfriend.

Carter was convicted of “involuntary manslaughter” and was sentenced to two-and-a-half years in jail pending the outcome of an appeal.

Prosecutors claimed she allegedly wanted Roy to kill himself so she could gain attention and sympathy from her peers while acting the part of a “grieving girlfriend.”

“The family would obviously rather have their son back,” said Eric Goldman, the Roy family’s attorney, “but what the Roys are looking to do (with the money) is somehow memorialize Conrad.”