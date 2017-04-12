Killer Movie: Cops Say Murderous Parents Were Inspired By Oscar-Winning Film

Murderous parents reportedly killed their adopted son — after being inspired by an Oscar-winning movie! Prosecutors say that Heather Franklin and husband Ernest Franklin II murdered their 16-year-old adopted son Jeffrey before trying to cover up the crime by starting a house fire.

Chenango County District Attorney Joseph McBride said the upstate New York couple were inspired to commit the vicious murder after watching the Oscar-winning 2016 movie “Manchester by the Sea” — which won Casey Affleck an Academy Award in the role of a man whose three children died in a fire that he accidentally set.

“Within two hours of that movie playing to this defendant and her husband, Jeffrey’s deceased,” McBride charged.

“She inexplicably left the house, driving around Chenango County and Delaware County, and doesn’t return until the fire totally engulfs the house.”

The parents were indicted on charges of murder, arson and tampering with physical evidence on March 28. Enrest Franklin has insisted to police that the fire started while Jeffrey was alone in the house, and he was out looking for his dogs.

Heather Franklin told police that she had gone out shopping to buy a certain medicine — but cops say that surveillance footage from drug stores show that she didn’t approach the aisles that would have backed up her story.

Jeffrey’s corpse was found in the fire’s aftermath — with McBride saying there was “a very big strain on the family relationship because of Jeffrey’s special needs.”