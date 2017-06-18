Lawyer Says ‘Making A Murderer’ Subject Innocent

The lawyer for “Making A Murderer” subject Steven Avery is requesting a new trial for her client — because she says she knows who the killer really is!

Attorney Kathleen Zellner filed a 1,250 motion in Manitowoc County Court and fingered Ryan Hillegas as the individual who most likely murdered Teresa Halbach in 2005.

She detailed why Hillegas, Halbach’s ex-boyfriend, is the one who should be doing time — and points out that Hillegas admitted he saw Halbach on October 30, 2005.

Halbach was last seen on Steven Avery’s property the next day on Halloween, taking photos of a van for sale.

She argues that Halbach has never offered an alibi that could potentially clear him — and may not have ever been asked to provide one according to court transcripts.

Avery is currently serving a life sentence for Halbach’s murder.