Kitten Torture Horror In Missouri

Two sick puppies were arrested for tying a terrified kitten to a car — and then dragging the pitiful doomed animal to its death!

Authorities say the Branson, Mo., meanies also shared a stomach-churning video on Facebook showing people “laughing as the cat tossed and turned” behind the vehicle.

Jordan Hall and Kyle Williams, both 18, were charged with animal abuse and armed criminal action.

Court documents reveal the recording captured laughter and someone saying “this will be funny” as Williams tied a rope around the frightened kitten’s neck and then attached it to the car.

According to the sickening statement, the cat was dragged for nearly five minutes!

Hall, identified as the driver, allegedly told cops he knew the cruel act was “not right.”