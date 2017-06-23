Sex Offender Charged With Raping 7-Year-Old — Six Weeks After Prison Release

A man has been charged with raping a 7-year-old girl in Wichita, Kan. — just six weeks after walking out of prison for the rape of a woman!

Corbin Breitenbach was charged with attempted capital murder, aggravated criminal sodomy and aggravated burglary.

He has been released on April 28 on parole for the 2012 rape of a 22-year-old victim — after accumulating 32 disciplinary reports in prison.

Breitenbach is accused of entering the girl’s apartment in the early morning hours of June 11 — and choking the girl unconscious before the rape.

The victim was hospitalized for several days. The police report said that Breitenbach did not know the girl or her family.

Breitenbach was arrested on June 20 after a police investigation. He is currently being held on a bond of $1 million.