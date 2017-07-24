Sicko Grandmother Pimped Out 13-Year-Old Granddaughter

A grandmother in Alabama is accused of pimping out her own 13-year-old granddaughter in an incestuous menage with an 87-year-old man!

Authorities in Atmore, Ala., say that Mary Lue Daw, 66, made arrangements for the underage girl to join her in a “sexual servitude” session with 87-year-old Charles Clarence Stacey.

Stacey is reported to have already been in a personal relationship with Daw — but cops claim that he still had to shell out some money for his girlfriend to lure her granddaughter into the sick sex session.

The police report say that Daw invited Stacey to her home to commit the sexual assault.

Investigators also believe that Daw had sexual relations with her granddaughter. She has been charged with first-degree rape and human trafficking.

Stacey is charged with first degree rape, first-degree human trafficking, enticing a child and promotion of prostitution. They’re both being held on a million-dollar bond in the Escambia County Jail.