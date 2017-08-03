Sicko Sought After Pleasuring Himself During ‘The Emoji Movie’

Cops are looking for a man who got too excited on opening day of “The Emoji Movie” — after a mom reported that the pervert was pleasuring himself in the movie theater!

The disturbing report came out of Howell, N.J., where a shocked woman attending the film with her children reported the shocking sight.

She claims that the man seen above was in the back row at the Xscape multiplex on July 28, and was sitting with his “pants undone” while masturbating.

The disgusted woman went to theater management, who promptly hauled the man out of the kiddie movie — with police saying the image above was taken before he fled the premises.

Now, with more kiddie films coming in the summer film season, police have released the photo in a bid to hunt down the mysterious masturbator.