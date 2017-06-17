Christian Musician Kills Mother And Brother

A member of a well-known Christian musical family allegedly murdered his mother and brother — then tried to take his own life!

25-year-old Jacob Stockdale allegedly shot and killed his mother, 54-year-old Kathryn Stockdale and younger brother, 21-year-old James Stockdale in the family’s Ohio home.

Stockdale then turned the gun on himself in an unsuccessful suicide attempt and is currently in critical condition at a Cleveland hospital with a gunshot wound to his head!

The shooter regularly performed in, “The Stockdale Family Band” along with his three other brothers and their father, Timothy Stockdale, specializing in bluegrass music.

The deeply religious family even appeared on the ABC reality show “Wife Swap” in 2008!

Their mother reportedly refused to allow her sons to date, watch TV, or play video games as they were growing up — and had to earn “tokens” by doing household chores they could exchange to even listen to the radio!

The boys were being homeschooled at the time, with their mother’s desire to “have control over their character and education.”

“Kathy has been my beloved wife of 32 years and a wonderful mother to our four sons,” said Timothy Stockdale in a statement. “She loved nothing more than being a mother and grandmother.”

“James, our youngest brother, has always been a catalyst of family fun,” added Calvin Stocksale, a fellow band member. “Aside from being a gifted musician, James enjoyed dancing and had a innate love of people.”

Police are still investigating a possible motive for the double murder.