Casey Anthony’s Parents Face Being Homeless

The house where tragic two-year-old tot Caylee Anthony lived is facing foreclosure, leaving her grandparents homeless!

But George and Cindy Anthony won’t be getting a bail-out from their daughter, Casey Anthony, who was acquitted of murdering Caylee after a 2011 trial.

“There is still so much bad blood between Casey and her parents, especially her dad,” said a source to The National ENQUIRER.

Judge In Casey Anthony Trial Speaks Out

In April, U.S. Bank sued to seize the Anthonys’ Orlando, Fla., home, where Casey grew up and Caylee lived until early June 2008, two weeks before she vanished. Her body was found months later.

“If they don’t pay up soon, the bank will sell off the home,” said a source.

“I don’t give a s**t what anyone thinks about me,” said callous Casey. “I’m OK with myself. I sleep pretty good at night.”