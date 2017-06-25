Mother Jumps Off Bridge After Son Drowns In Bathtub

A Missouri woman was arrested after she failed to commit suicide by bridge-jumping into a river following the discovery of her son dead in her bathtub!

Aushena Warren jumped off nearby Bond Bridge trying to end her life after she found her son, 8-year-old Audrick Warren, drowned in the family bathtub.

Kansas City police took Warren into custody after she was rescued by the local fire department and charged her with “abandonment of a corpse” after investigators discovered her son’s body.

The coroner’s autopsy report concluded Audrick Warren had suffered a contusion at the top of his skull after banging his head on the side of the tub, and died by drowning.

He was found in the tub still wearing his socks and underwear.

According to court documents, Warren’s other son saw his brother “asleep” in the bathtub full of water, with a “red face and purple hands.”