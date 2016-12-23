Berlin Truck Terrorist Tracked Down and Killed In Italy

The prime suspect in the vicious attack on a Christmas market in Berlin that left 12 innocent people dead and dozens injured was shredded by bullets himself early this morning, after a spontaneous gun-battle with police broke out in the streets of Milan!

The execution of Anis Amri, a 24-year-old ISIS fanatic, marks the bloody end of a frantic four-day nation-wide manhunt.

Amri was seized when two Italian policemen stopped the Tunisian and asked for identification, at which point the suspected terrorist ‘immediately’ brandished a gun from his bag and shot one of the officers in the shoulder.

Sherri Papini: No Sketches Of Kidnap Suspects

The ensuing firefight ended with Amri taking cover behind a car in a failed attempt to escape. He was shot and killed by a second officer.

The wounded officer was identified as Cristian Movio, 35, and had surgery on his shoulder earlier today. The officer who shot Amri was identified as Luca Scatà, 29.

Italian police believe that Amri migrated from Germany through France and into Italy after the Berlin Christmas market lorry attack on Friday. French officials declined to comment on his alleged passage through France by train.

Las Vegas Magician Guilty On Kiddie Porn Charges

Italian Premier Paolo Gentiloni praised the two young officers for capturing Amri, and also called for an increase in cross-border police cooperation after seeing how easily the prominent fugitive crossed national boundaries.

Amri’s identity was confirmed with fingerprints supplied by Germany.

Police are working to decipher how Europe’s most wanted man managed to leave Germany unnoticed, and if he had any help doing so.