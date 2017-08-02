Man Busted For Sex With Donkey — Caught On Video

Everett Lee Compton, Jr. has been arrested on charges of sexually abusing a donkey in Siloam Springs, Ark. — after his neighbors set up a camera to catch who was “harassing” their pets!

Cops say that Compton, 49, was caught on tape during the early morning hours of July 16 in Salone Springs, when Whitaker called to report they were watching a stranger engaging in sexual conduct with one of their beloved pets.

Compton originally told investigating officers that he simply feeding the donkeys carrots, but allegedly confessed after learning that the Whitakers had installed the cameras — which they had installed in May.

The couple had earlier contacted police on three earlier occasions — producing footage of a man putting a bag over their donkeys heads before seemingly engaging in bestiality.

Compton was booked on four counts of bestiality, four counts of criminal trespassing, and five counts of animal cruelty. The Whitakers say that one donkey was pregnant at the time of a sexual assault, and they believe the animal later lost its foal because of Compton’s attack.