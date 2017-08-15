Artificial Sweeteners Linked To Obesity

A new study reveals that not only are artificial sweeteners ineffective in weight loss — they are harmful to people who are overweight or have high blood pressure!

In fact, The National ENQUIRER has found that many studies showed a link to weight gain, obesity and developing high blood pressure, heart disease, diabetes and other problems!

“Data from clinical trials do not clearly support the intended benefits of artificial sweeteners for weight management,” said study author Ryan Zarychanski of the University of Manitoba.