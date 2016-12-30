1 of 5
Getty Images
Getty Images
Zsa Zsa Gabor will be buried next to her father in her native Hungary — where the glamorous screen legend's career began! Her final resting place in Budapest was revealed by her widower Frederic Prinz von Anhalt, who's already caused controversy with a scandal over Zsa Zsa's funeral in Beverly Hills!
Getty Images
Getty Images
Frederic told reporters that Zsa Zsa had always wanted to Budapest in her tragic final years, and he had made arrangements for the star's cremated body to be buried next to her father. "Many don't know Zsa Zsa was Jewish when she arrived in America," he added. The news was still unexpected, with Zsa Zsa originally said to have made plans to be buried next to her sister Eva at the Westwood Village Memorial Park Cemetery in Los Angeles.
Getty Images
Getty Images
Zsa Zsa was born as Sari Gabor in Budapest in 1917, and the former Miss Hungary moved to America with her mother (and sisters Eva and Magda) in the early 1940s. She died at the age of 99 in her Bel Air mansion on December 18, 2016. As reported by The National ENQUIRER, Frederic — often accused of exploiting Zsa Zsa — saw the glamour queen going out with yet another scandal, with charges of him making up a celebrity guest list for his wife's funeral!
Getty Images
Getty Images
Zsa Zsa's former publicist Edward Lozzi told The ENQUIRER: “The listings for the Zsa Zsa Gabor funeral services is inaccurate concerning the listed celebrities" — saying that Frederic had no business promising a “star-studded memorial tribute” that included Kris Jenner, Larry King, and even doomed star Debbie Reynolds.
Getty Images
Getty Images
Frederic used the burial announcement as an opportunity to clarify any claims, saying that Zsa Zsa's funeral would be a small affair with only close friend Ruta Lee as a celebrity guest — insisting that other celebrities couldn't attend because of holiday travel: "My wife chose the wrong day to die. She should have died a week earlier, or in January, when everyone is back."
X
Share this: