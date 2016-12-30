Getty Images

Getty Images

Frederic told reporters that Zsa Zsa had always wanted to Budapest in her tragic final years, and he had made arrangements for the star's cremated body to be buried next to her father. "Many don't know Zsa Zsa was Jewish when she arrived in America," he added. The news was still unexpected, with Zsa Zsa originally said to have made plans to be buried next to her sister Eva at the Westwood Village Memorial Park Cemetery in Los Angeles.