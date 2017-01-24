1 of 7

Donald Trump in a disgusting speech at a D.C. rally. Ashley read a piece by a teen poet accusing the President of looking "like he bathes in Cheeto dust," while she blamed Southerners for keeping African-Americans "in shackles." That didn't make country-music fans happy — and now Wynona is insisting that she doesn't have anything to do with her sister's politics! Wynonna Judd has been scrambling to keep her fans after sister Ashley blastedin a disgusting speech at a D.C. rally. Ashley read a piece by a teen poet accusing the President of looking "like he bathes in Cheeto dust," while she blamed Southerners for keeping African-Americans "in shackles." That didn't make country-music fans happy — and now Wynona is insisting that she doesn't have anything to do with her sister's politics!

Wynonna rushed to social media to declare: "I don't do politics on here" — and then complained that she had been dragged into a "toxic" controversy. At the same time, the country diva was trying downplay the impact of Ashley's controversial speech, which included a claim that Trump sexually fantasizes about his own daughter. "She doesn't have that kind of power," Wynonna wrote, adding: "I would not bash my sister ever."

It's yet another savage twist to the Judd sister's famous feuding, which goes back to their teen years with mother Naomi . Ashley has often said she felt abandoned when Wynonna and Naomi found superstardom as country duo The Judds in the 1980s. That changed when Ashley found her own fame as an actress. "Ashley is stunning and slender and became the toast of Hollywood," said a friend, "while Wynonna has dealt with weight and self-image issues."

"It became a rivalry," added the insider, noting how Wynonna was stung in 2011 when Ashley published a memoir, "All That Is Bitter and Sweet," which revealed she'd been a victim of sexual abuse . "The book came out just as Wynonna and Naomi were launching their own TV reality show and were hitting the road for a farewell concert tour. Ashley took much of the attention away. Things have been very stilted between them ever since."

In a bizarre twist, the fallout over Ashley's D.C. appearance even backs up her shocking claim that Wynonna once planted a spying device in her car! Friends told The National ENQUIRER that their bad blood boiled over after actress Ashley accused Wynonna of hiring a private eye to place a tracking device on her car!

A police report was filled after a mechanic found the spy gadget in Ashley's vehicle. The actress told police she "believed Wynonna Judd placed the device on the vehicle, or had someone else place the device on the vehicle." The GPS was later traced to a private investigator "working for Wynonna Judd," according to officers.