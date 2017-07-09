woody harrelson secrets ten things

Texas Thespian!

Woody Harrelson: 10 Behind-The-Scenes Secrets

Things you don't know about the actor and activist!

By
woody harrelson secrets ten things
View gallery 11
Getty Images

 

 

 

 

 

 

Woody Harrelson: 10 Behind-The-Scenes Secrets
1 of 11
Woody Harrelson has long had a reputation as a Hollywood hell-raiser — and box-office hero! The 55-year-old is poised for another blockbuster with "War for the Planet of the Apes" starring as The Colonel, a villainous soldier obsessed with wiping out the chimp army. Here are 10 things you didn’t know about Woody:

Photo credit: Getty Images

1: He was born Woodrow Tracy Harrelson in Midland, Texas, in 1961, but his family moved to Lebanon, Ohio, 12 years later.

Photo credit: Getty Images

2: His father Charles was a mob hit man who murdered a federal judge!

Photo credit: Getty Images

3: In 1985, he scored his breakout role on "Cheers" as friendly bartender Woody Boyd, earning five Emmy Award nominations for the role.

Photo credit: Getty Images

4: During his high school years, he worked at Kings Island Amusement Park in Ohio.

Photo credit: Getty Images

5: He wed Nancy Simon, daughter of playwright Neil Simon, in Tijuana as a lark in 1985, intending to divorce the next day. But the pair remained hitched for 10 months.

Photo credit: Getty Images

6: In 2008, he married assistant Laura Louie. The couple lives in Hawaii and have three daughters with exotic names: Deni Montana, Zoe Giordano and Makani Ravello!

Photo credit: Getty Images

7: In 2001, he appeared in several episodes of "Will & Grace" as Grace Adler's new boyfriend Nathan.

Photo credit: Getty Images

8: After starring in multiple film and theater productions, he returned to television in 2014 on the HBO crime series "True Detective."

Photo credit: Getty Images

9: Woody is a vegan and raw foodist, and also avoids eating sugar and flour.

Photo credit: Getty Images

10: He’s a vocal advocate of legalizing marijuana — but swore off weed last year because it was wrecking his relationships.

Photo credit: Getty Images

Comments