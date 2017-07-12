Uncensored Video!

WATCH: Woody Allen Attacked By Topless Women

Feminists interrupt concert to accuse comic of being a child molester!

Woody Allen couldn't escape charges of being a child molester while playing jazz in Germany — as topless feminists interrupted his concert! [UNCENSORED PHOTOS & VIDEO FOLLOW...]
As seen here, the moonlighting filmmaker was performing in Hamburg with The New Orleans Jazz Band when the women took the stage to berate the audience for attending — reminding them that Woody's own daughter says that the comic molested her as a little girl!
The activists also released a shockingly direct statement, saying: "Woody Allen is not just the neurotic and charming director, actor and musician, but a father who likes to stick his finger in his daughter."
Dylan's brother, Ronan Farrow, has also accused Woody of being a child molester. As seen in the video, however, the Oscar-winning filmmaker and his bandmates seemed mostly amused by the protest.

