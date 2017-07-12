WATCH: Woody Allen Attacked By Topless Women

As seen here, the moonlighting filmmaker was performing in Hamburg with The New Orleans Jazz Band when the women took the stage to berate the audience for attending — reminding them that Woody's own daughter says that the comic molested her as a little girl!
The activists also released a shockingly direct statement, saying: "Woody Allen is not just the neurotic and charming director, actor and musician, but a father who likes to stick his finger in his daughter."
Dylan's brother, Ronan Farrow, has also accused Woody of being a child molester. As seen in the video, however, the Oscar-winning filmmaker and his bandmates seemed mostly amused by the protest.
