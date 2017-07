5 of 6

In 1983 he met actress Maylo McCaslin and got sober when they became born-again Christians. They wed in 1986 and moved to Kansas City, where their daughter Harleigh was born. But Willie faced financial ruin after losing his $150,000 investment in a failed TV show. His wife left him penniless, jobless and living in a foreclosed house with no electricity or gas. He moved back to Los Angeles, where he fell off the wagon and tried to kill himself in 2008.

