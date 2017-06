4 of 4

President Trump cancelled plans for a birthday dinner to visit Scalise, who he'd described as "a true friend and patriot." CNN originally reported from a source that Trump "did not meet" or "go into the room" where Scalise was being treated — although official press pool reports quickly contradicted that claim. "Rep. Steve Scalise, one of the truly great people, is in very tough shape," Trump later declared, "but he is a real fighter. Pray for Steve!"

Photo credit: Mega