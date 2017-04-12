1 of 7

President Trump plans to provide the care our veterans deserve! That's after the shocking neglect of VA hospitals under Barack Obama's administration, when the system was rocked by a series of blunders, including a 2014 scandal that left an estimated 300 veterans dead waiting for care that never came! Horrific images captured by The National ENQUIRER inside a Veterans Administration hospital show how helpless American soldiers are suffering at the hands of unqualified and sadistic workers! After a gripping five-month undercover investigation, The ENQUIRER can expose the heartbreaking condition of the nation's VA hospitals — and reveal how

Getty Images Getty Images “Our veterans have delivered for this nation and now we must deliver for them,” promised Trump during his stirring address to Congress in February. VA hospital care reached such a low point under Obama that the Project for Concerned Veterans for America even set up a web page called “My VA Story,” detailing tales of horror from abused patients. But after years of fruitless investigations, resignations and a 2016 congressional commission’s damning 300-page report chronicling “profound deficiencies,” the agency is still plagued by problems that leave ailing and disabled vets in need of proper care.

McMenamin/Facebook McMenamin/Facebook The shameful Obama legacy was on full display at a VA medical center where former Marine Stephen McMenamin and his wife, Hanna, documented the callous treatment of vets in a series of horrifying photos taken in February. Disturbing images from the waiting room showed amputee Jesse Lee slumped over in agony in his wheelchair while suffering phantom leg pain — as a staffer ignored his desperate pleas for help! “It felt like a railroad spike was going through my foot,” said Lee. “It’s like one of the worst pains you’ve ever felt in your life.”

McMenamim/Facebook McMenamim/Facebook When another vet suffering pneumonia-like symptoms collapsed on the emergency room floor, a cold-hearted nurse ordered him to drag himself up and sit on a waiting room chair. “This is something people talk about, but don’t see, so I felt like I wanted the world to know,” Stephen, 29, revealed to The ENQUIRER. “It was horrifying to watch, and my wife and I were just sickened by what we saw!” Like many veterans across the nation, Stephen is depending on no-nonsense Trump to clean up the massive agency, which treats about nine million patients and operates 144 VA hospitals nationwide.

Getty Images Getty Images “I am confident President Trump will fix the problem,” Stephen proudly told The ENQUIRER, “because everything that he’s done so far he said he was going to do.” Trump called the Obama administration’s VA hospital system “absolutely unacceptable” and immediately began implementing his reform plans after being sworn in. The president’s three-prong attack would “ensure our veterans get the care they need wherever and whenever they need it” while supporting the “whole veteran” by addressing their invisible wounds — in addition to making the agency great again by “firing corrupt and incompetent VA executives.”

Getty Images Getty Images The commander in chief also vowed to increase funds to the Department of Veterans Affairs to $180 billion — quadrupling its 2001 budget! “I’m confident this budget is going to reflect the president’s commitment to his ability to deliver on his promises to make veterans’ care better and stronger,” said Dr. David Shulkin, Trump’s Secretary of the Department of Veterans Affairs. Despite the president’s call for a 90-day federal agency hiring freeze, Shulkin recently received an exemption allowing him to hire 37,000 workers to fill 45,000 vacancies — and vowed to find additional workers to expand the number of claims processed at the Veterans Benefits Administration.