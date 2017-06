Valerie Bertinelli's marriage to Noel Monk. 's marriage to Eddie Van Halen was rocky from day one, according to the rock star's former manager Photo credit: Getty Images

In "Runnin’ with the Devil," the scandal-packed new book from Monk previewed by The National ENQUIRER , reveals Eddie was hit with a paternity suit while engaged to Valerie and was so drunk after their vows, that he spent his wedding day puking! Photo credit: Getty Images

Unlike her on-screen sister Mackenzie Phillips , the 20-year-old co-star of " One Day at a Time " had fostered a squeaky clean image before meeting Eddie. The band, meanwhile, lived by a mantra that Monk describes as "Drink a bottle of booze, pop a couple 'ludes, smoke a joint or two (or ten) and see where the night takes you!" Photo credit: Getty Images

"Into this vortex of sex, drugs, and rock 'n' roll walked Valerie Bertinelli," Monk writes. "She could not possibly have known what she was getting into." The couple wed seven months later after a whirlwind romance. Photo credit: Getty Images

During the run-up, though, Eddie tearfully admitted to Monk that he’d hooked up with the woman filing the paternity suit — although he said their encounters were limited to oral sex in his car. "You know how I like a pretty face in my crotch," Monk recalls Eddie observing. A test later ruled Eddie out as the father. Photo credit: Getty Images