Val Kilmer is fighting to return to Hollywood — even as friends tell The National ENQUIRER that they're fearing the worst for the ailing actor! “Val’s on his last legs now,” a source close to the “Top Gun” star told The ENQUIRER. “He keeps trying to assure everyone he’s all right, but it’s clear he’s not. Things have gotten much, much worse!”
The ENQUIRER caught Val attending a W magazine party being held Jan. 5, 2017, before the Golden Globes Awards — with the gaunt actor still showing the aftereffects of his grueling medical crises of the past several years. Val already had to deny continuing health issues after Michael Douglas declared in October that "things don't look so good" for his fellow costar. Now the actor seems determined to put on a brave front while trying to get back before the cameras.
Val hasn't seen a movie released since 2014, when he took on a role as his idol Mark Twain in a production of "Tom Sawyer & Huckleberry Finn." Fans were concerned when Val made puzzling comments on social media about a "Top Gun" sequel that didn't exist — but he's since made two new films slated for 2017. Insiders, however, say that Val could be working himself to death!
Eyewitnesses said that Val — weighing an estimated 89 lbs. — “looked like death warmed over” at a San Diego screening in Dec. of the film version of his one-man show “Citizen Twain.” His clothes were hanging off his skeletal frame, and he clutched a bottle of mouth spray, which is frequently used to treat dry mouth and throat in cancer patients.
Dr. Stuart Fischer, a New York internist who has not treated Val, said: “He looks gravely ill, and it appears he has a swelling on the right side of his neck. This does not look good.” (The actor is seen here hiding from cameras in 2013.)
The “Batman Forever” star has denied having throat cancer, and his mother, Gladys Leach, said her son was “healed through Christian Science treatments” — which rely on prayer instead of modern medicine. Meanwhile, Val makes the Hollywood rounds as a friend frets: “At this rate, it appears unlikely Val will make it to the end of January!”
