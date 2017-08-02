The Unabomber: Killer Virgin’s Secret Love Letters

The Unabomber terrorized the world with a series of deadly packages — but the psycho had a burning desire for a woman in Salt Lake City! Photo credit: Getty/Files

Ted Kaczynski was eventually arrested in his remote Montana cabin after maiming and killing innocent victims with bombs he sent off in the name of environmentalism. But the virginal madman was also crazed by lust for a mystery woman! The National ENQUIRER had the bombshell first look at his romantic rantings to "Tess," which also reveal the depths of his depravity.

Tess lived in a Southwestern city while corresponding with Kaczynski — who wrote to her in Dec. 1995 about plans for a Salt Lake City rendezvous where he'd finally lose his virginity! "I'm through with depriving myself," he penned shortly before his capture. "I don't care if it is in the land of the Mormons who frown on sex — except for procreation, of course."

"Tess, you are a very precious person," Ted — then 53 years old — wrote, planning their meeting in spring 1996. "I never want to lose you or blemish our friendship in any way. Although I am a devout practitioner of celebicy [sic], I shall relinquish this mode of self-denial when we meet."

But his plan to consummate the long-distance romance was thwarted on April 3 — when FBI raided Kaczynski's primitive plywood shack deep in the woods. The psycho still turned to Tess even after he was captured, writing: ""Your letters are an aphrodisiac" — and insisting: "Tess, I am not the Unabomber!"

"Yes, I am an environmental freak," he added, "and I have always been fascinated by the creation of small explosive devices as a hobby." Kaczynski still pleaded for his pen-pal not to abandon him, writing: "Don't lose your faith in me, please. You are all I have to keep my spirits up."

The ENQUIRER turned the letters sent to Tess over to authorities — and Kaczynski was eventually put behind bars for his 17-year reign of terror where he killed 3 people and injured 23 others. But while awaiting trial, he insisted to Tess that he was the real victim — and compared his plight to fellow murder suspect O.J. Simpson