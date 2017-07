"Thinkin' About You” is more than a song title to Trisha Yearwood — it’s her mantra when it comes to keeping her husband Garth Brooks happy! Photo credit: Getty Images

“I have been able to put 100 percent into this relationship, and it’s been wonderful,” says Trisha, explaining that making Garth top priority is her secret to marriage success. “My career has to accommodate my life.” Photo credit: Getty Images

As Garth succinctly puts it, “She spoils me to death!” Trisha clearly ascribes to the adage that the way to a man’s heart is through his tummy, because she’s always whipping up his favorites, from a German chocolate cake for his last birthday to “anything with mashed potatoes,” the star of “Trisha’s Southern Kitchen” reveals. Photo credit: Getty Images

The superstar country couple, who exchanged marriage vows back in 2005 , also credits liking as much as loving each other for their relationship’s longevity. “When we’re not all lovey-dovey and passionate, we’re still best friends,” Trisha says. Photo credit: Getty Images

Robert Reynolds, that the couple's friendship could take on benefits. When they met way back in 1987, Trisha and Garth had no choice but to be buddies, because both were married to other people! It wasn't until Garth and first wife Sandy Mahl divorced in 2001 -- two years after Trisha's split from musician, that the couple's friendship could take on benefits. Photo credit: Getty Images

On May 25, 2005 — while on stage at Buck Owens Crystal Palace in Bakersfield, Calif. — Garth proposed to Trisha in front of 7,000 screaming fans. She said yes, and was soon stepmom to Garth’s three young daughters: Taylor, August, Allie. “It was scary,” Trisha admits. “I’m madly in love with this guy, and this is the deal. I was really scared of them at first!” Photo credit: Getty Images

Fortunately, Trisha won the girls over, and they’re all one big, happy family now . Though Trisha surely gets an E for effort, Garth also pulls his weight to keep this romance sweet and solid. For one thing, he’s the consummate gentleman. Photo credit: Getty Images