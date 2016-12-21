1 of 4
Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott have been gifted with a lawsuit for the holidays — as City National Bank takes them to court for defaulting on loans! The reality-show stars allegedly stiffed the bank for $400,000, with the bank also claiming that Tori has an overdrawn checking account to the tune of $17,149! Now they're being chased by lawyers who want both the debts paid, plus attorney fees and interest on the missing money!
The reality-show star — who's also shilling for phone psychics — was already clobbered with a tax bill of nearly $1 million in 2016, and American Express filed another lawsuit seeking $37,981 in overdue bills. But the mom of four still pays two nannies to watch her brood, drives a brand-new Range Rover Sport and splurges on massages and nightclubbing!
“Tori is doing everything to excess!” an insider complained. “Whenever she does anything, it’s over the top!” That's despite Tori struggling financially ever since the death of her famous TV mogul dad Aaron Spelling — who created her starring role on the FOX hit "90210." He left his daughter only $800,000 of an estimated $600 million fortune!
But the good news is that Tori's pregnant, which means a chance for getting back on television! Insiders told The National ENQUIRER that both Tori and Dean were desperate for a new show. “It’s a sad house,” said a spy close to Tori and husband Dean McDermott. “Neither of them can get anything done professionally.”
