‘Dukes Of Hazzard’ Star Busted On Indecent Assault Charges
Tom Wopat, beloved as Luke Duke on the hit show "Dukes of Hazzard," has been busted in Massachusetts on charges of indecent assault on an actress!
Photo credit: Getty Images
Wopat has been starring in Waltham, Mass. production of the musical "42nd Street" — and an actress in the production charged that the Tony-nominated actor had shoved his hand down her pants. When police came to arrest the 65-year-old actor, they also reported that he had a small bag of cocaine in his possession.
Photo credit: Getty Images
“Wopat has been charged with indecent assault and battery to a someone over 14 years old, and has been charged with drug possession, class B felony,” Waltham police told Radar Online. “He was arrested on August 2, 2017 at 10:53pm,” authorities said.
Photo credit: Getty Images
“He was pulled over and driving a Ford Bronco at the time,” added cops — in what's become a shocking development for Wopat. The actor had previously maintained a squeaky-clean showbiz reputation, leaving his former costar John Schneider to make headlines with a brutal divorce.
