Tom Selleck Going Blind — End Of ‘Blue Bloods’ Star’s Career

Tom Selleck, as well known for his penetrating stare as his ever-present mustache, is losing his eyesight! Photo credit: Getty Images

Dr. Stuart Fischer told The National ENQUIRER after comparing recent photos of Tom’s face (right) with some taken in 2010 (left). That’s the fear of medical experts who believe long-term use of the steroids Tom may be taking for rheumatoid arthritis is causing the “Blue Bloods” star’s tragic condition. “That puffy chipmunk look is a sign of someone who’s been on steroids,” top New York City internisttoldafter comparing recent photos of Tom’s face (right) with some taken in 2010 (left). Photo credit: Getty Images

Steroids are often used to relieve pain and inflammation from rheumatoid arthritis, which Tom has been plagued by since at least 2013. Sadly, those same drugs can blur vision, lead to cataracts, and even raise blood sugar, Dr. Fischer explains," so someone on steroids for a long time can become diabetic” Photo credit: Getty Images

Tom clearly finds himself between a rock and a hard place, trying to manage debilitating symptoms without totally destroying his sight. Macho man Tom is also struggling with the shocking emotional aspects of his condition too, say insiders. Photo credit: Getty Images

“He hates that his arthritis slows him down,” a source says of the actor who played hunky detective “ Magnum, P.I. ” for eight seasons in the 1980s. “Tom’s days as the car-jumping, scuba-diving action star are a thing of the past.” These days, as New York Police Commissioner Frank Reagan on “Blue Bloods,” Tom relies on his double even for simple moves, like getting in and out of his police car. Photo credit: Getty Images

“He’s putting on a brave front and gutting it out, but obviously it’s affecting him," confides the source. "It’s a disease that isn’t going to go away.” Not surprisingly, Tom is rumored to be ready to leave “Blue Bloods,” which just wrapped its seventh season. Photo credit: Getty Images