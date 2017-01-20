1 of 6

AKM-GSI AKM-GSI Tom Jones and Elvis' ex Priscilla Presley stepped out for a dinner that lasted for hours! Fans of both Elvis and Tom, of course, weren't surprised to see the two together, with the two superstars enjoying a close friendship before Heads turned in Hollywood as newly-widowedandexstepped out for a dinner that lasted for hours! Fans of both Elvis and Tom, of course, weren't surprised to see the two together, with the two superstars enjoying a close friendship before The King's sudden death in 1977. Priscilla herself once said: "I never saw Elvis so happy in the company of another man!"

Getty Images Getty Images But now people are wondering if Priscilla isn't moving into something very serious with Tom — whose long-suffering wife Linda passed away in 2016. Old pals say that Priscilla was always very close to the Welsh rocker during her marriage to Elvis, as they both admired Tom's outspoken ways. "Tom will always tell him the truth, even if it hurts," said one insider during the '70s, "and nobody else dares to do that."

INFphoto.com INFphoto.com Elvis was 30 and Tom was 25 when they met in Hawaii in 1965. The "It's Not Unusual" crooner showed up at The King's hotel room, and Priscilla told him: "He's gone out to buy guitars for the two of you to goof around with." Later, she recalled how the men bonded instantly, saying: "Right from the start, they were like a couple of schoolboys."

AKM-GSI AKM-GSI Tom also rushed to comfort his heartbroken friend when Priscilla walked out and left him for karate instructor Mike Stone in 1972. When Tom heard the news, he immediately drove to the Vegas Hilton where Elvis was performing.

AKM-GSI AKM-GSI An insider recalled Tom asking: "Are you trying to get her back?" Elvis told him: "I call her every night. She keeps saying it's all over." Then, the source said: "Elvis sighed, 'This has been one helluva time,' [and] Tom went over and put his arm around him."